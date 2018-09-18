Macron announces changes to France’s healthcare system

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans to make his country’s healthcare system, considered one of the best in the world, more efficient and sustainable for the next 50 years.

Mr Macron announced organisational changes at hospitals, in the recruitment of doctors, and a better use of digital technologies to provide health care to patients across the country, regardless of where they live.

Mr Macron said: “A lot of our neighbours envy the excellence of our healthcare system.