Man who shot dead council official in front of TV cameras in 1991 has died

A killer who shot dead a planning officer in full view of TV cameras to protect an illegally-built bungalow has died, his childhood friend said. Albert Dryden was jailed for life after he gunned down Harry Collinson, principal planning officer with Derwentside Council, in Butsfield, County Durham, in June 1991. The 78-year-old was released from prison in October after suffering a stroke and died in a County Durham care home on Saturday morning, said Alex Watson who was his lifelong friend and also the Derwentside Council leader at the time of the shooting. Now an Independent Durham County Councillor, Mr Watson said: “He died in a nursing home in Langley Park.

“I knew Albert all his life, I used to do weightlifting with him.” Mr Watson said he visited Dryden a few weeks ago and although he could no longer talk, the councillor was sure he felt remorse. He said: “He had no quality of life, he had suffered a string of strokes, it was awful to see him in such a state. “Harry had lost his life and the children lost their father, but Albert lost his life as well. He had a burden to carry.” Mr Watson was not at the site when the shooting happened – something he regretted. He said: “If I had been there I could have stopped it. People’s lives were shattered.” Mr Collinson’s older brother, Roy, told the Northern Echo Dryden was a “bloody murderer”, adding: “Good riddance.”

