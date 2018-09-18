MSPs back wild kelp dredging ban

Petitioners against wild kelp dredging are “delighted” after a Holyrood committee voted to ban the practice. More than 14,000 people signed the petition, started by Ullapool oyster farmer Ailsa McLellan after the first application in Scotland for industrial scale dredging for the seaweed. The proposal, by Ayr-based firm Marine Biopolymers, involved a reported 30,000 tonnes of the seaweed gathered each year off the west coast by specially adapted boats. Campaigners and fishermen warned this dredging could be damage kelp beds as well as fish and shellfish stocks.

Now the Scottish Parliament’s Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee has backed an amendment from Green MSP Mark Ruskell which bans the removal of entire kelp plants from Scottish waters. Three committee members voted in favour of the amendment and there were six abstentions. This means harvesting would be allowed only where the plant can recover and rules out dredging. Ms McLellan said: “We were delighted to see that this amendment passed today, which is an enormous landmark for a campaign that began so recently. “It was only over the summer that we realised our communities, our environment and our businesses were under threat. Those MSPs who backed the campaign today have our most sincere thanks for all their hard work.” She also thanked those who signed the petition.

