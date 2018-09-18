NHS waiting time target missed for more than half of musculoskeletal patients

NHS waiting time targets are being missed for more than half the people in Scotland who need services such as physiotherapy or occupational therapy, official figures show.

ISD Scotland statistics reveal 49.9% of musculoskeletal patients waiting for a first appointment with a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, podiatrist, chiropodist or orthotic services were seen within the government’s four-week target.

The figures cover the quarter ending June 30 this year and 81,762 patients had a first appointment in this time.

More than one in 10 (12%) of patients in the same period waited more than 16 weeks for an appointment.

In one health board, NHS Lanarkshire, the proportion of patients seen within the target for the quarter ending June 30 fell to 25.1% while NHS Shetland saw 74.7% of its patients in the target time.

The waiting time target was introduced in 2016 and since then Scottish Labour claim it has been broken 317,633 times.