No-deal Brexit would cost Honda tens of millions, says boss

A no-deal Brexit would cost car manufacturer Honda tens of millions of pounds, the company’s European boss has warned. But Ian Howells, the senior vice-president of Honda Europe, said the company remains “right behind” its production facility in Swindon and is not considering moving the plant out of the UK after Brexit. The Japanese company employs about 3,500 people at its plant in Wiltshire, building around 160,000 Honda Civics last year, more than 90% of which were exported to Europe and the US. “Just-in-time” manufacturing processes depend on supply chains stretching around Europe, and any delays at ports could disrupt the flow of lorries arriving with components for the plant.

Ian Howells says Honda is ‘right behind’ its Swindon factory Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA

Mr Howells said that falling back on World Trade Organisation terms would cost Honda “tens of millions”, while the company would also face additional red tape if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal. “From an administrative point of view… we’d probably be looking at 60-odd thousand additional bits of documentation we would have to provide to get product to and from Europe,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wake Up To Money. “If we end up with WTO tariffs, we’d have something like 10% of costs in addition of our shipped product back into Europe and that would certainly run into tens of millions. “And likewise, when we’re looking at componentry coming the other way, again tens of millions in terms of tariffs potentially coming into the UK. “That impacts our productivity, certainly in terms of the flow of product, but also it does hit potentially our competitiveness. Of course if we are shipping and competing against a European manufacturer in Europe, they’re not incurring those tariffs.” Mr Howells said the extra cost of moving components would create an “additional burden we would have to carry for UK customers”, which could hit the company’s competitiveness in the domestic market. He said Honda had made “adjustments” to its procedures to allow it to store more components on-site, and is considering changes to production schedules if no deal is reached. But he played down the prospect of a move away from Swindon, where the firm has operated since 1985.

Honda’s plant at Swindon produced around 160,000 cars last year Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA