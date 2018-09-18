People’s Vote can be held before Brexit – and here’s how, new report says

Campaigners for a second EU referendum have set out a roadmap to obtain a “People’s Vote” giving the public the final say on the outcome of Brexit negotiations. Published as Theresa May travels to Austria to sell her Brexit plan to EU leaders, the People’s Vote report suggested the Prime Minister could be forced to concede a second referendum by a vote of MPs in Parliament – or may even decide to call one herself. And it insisted that the option of staying in the EU “must be on the ballot paper”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The report – backed by an author of the Article 50 clause which sets out the terms for EU withdrawal – argues that the March 29 2019 deadline for Brexit could easily be delayed to make time for a vote to be held. And it warned that politicians will be judged harshly if they deny calls for a People’s Vote on the grounds that it would be too difficult to arrange in the short time remaining. “More than two years since the 2016 referendum, a political, economic and possibly constitutional crisis is gathering across the United Kingdom,” said Article 50 author Lord Kerr of Kinlochard, a former head of the diplomatic service. “Our view is that the most viable and democratic way of resolving it is to allow the public to have their say on Brexit. To deny them a voice challenges the basic principle of informed consent.” And he warned: “History will not, in our opinion, be kind to any politician who hides behind purely logistical arguments, legalese or arcane parliamentary procedure in order to deny people a vote on the outcome of these Brexit negotiations at such a fragile and crucial moment for our country.” With opinion polls regularly finding a majority of voters now think the UK made the wrong decision to Leave in 2016, the People’s Vote report said it was not too late to “think again” about Brexit.

People’s Vote supporters took part in a march for a second EU referendum in London earlier this year Credit: John Stillwell/PA