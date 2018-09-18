Philippines villagers refused advice to flee storm, police officer says

A police officer says he tried to persuade residents of a Philippines mining camp to move to safety as a powerful typhoon approached.

But they appeared unconcerned and refused to leave a day before the storm triggered a huge landslide that buried dozens of people.

Police Senior Inspector Heherson Zambale said in an interview on Tuesday that he was shocked to later learn that a landslide had covered a chapel and bunkhouses in the mountain village in Itogon town, where he and other officials had met the victims a day before the storm hit on Saturday.