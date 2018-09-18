Police chief warns over dangers of no-deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit will make it harder for police to protect UK citizens as forces fall back on “slower, more bureaucratic” systems, one of the country’s most senior officers has warned. If the country crashes out of the EU in March, police operations including the major investigation into the Novichok poisoning could be affected.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) have been issued for the two Russians suspected of the Salisbury Novichok poisoning, meaning that if they enter Europe they should be arrested. But UK law enforcement would lose access to the power if no deal is secured, and police would be forced to fall back on 1957 extradition legislation that does not cover all countries. Around 20 states that use EAWs are not covered by the convention. Sara Thornton, chairwoman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), spoke as plans were unveiled for a new unit that will oversee how forces use alternative systems in the event of a no-deal Brexit. She said: “The fallbacks we’re going to have to use will be slower, will be more bureaucratic and it will make it harder for us to protect UK citizens and make it harder to protect EU citizens. “We are determined to do everything we can to mitigate that, but it will be hard.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.