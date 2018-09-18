Primark donates half a million to Belfast traders hit by its store fire

Retailer Primark is to donate £500,000 to efforts to support Belfast traders hit by the devastating fire at its landmark city store. The blaze which gutted Primark’s historic Bank Buildings property last month has caused major disruption in the city centre. A large cordon erected round the charred shell of the store is expected to remain in place for months amid uncertainty over whether it, or parts of it, can be saved.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

No-one has yet been able to enter the building due to the ongoing risk of collapse. All structural assessments are being carried out aerially from cranes, with sensitive movement monitors and laser technology assisting engineers. Several businesses within the safety cordon have been forced to shut, while others have seen footfall badly affected by the cordon that blocks off several central thoroughfares. With fears the cordon could still be in place during the pre-Christmas shopping period, many traders are facing a bleak short-term future. Some businesses have called for the building to be pulled down immediately to mitigate the economic impact. However, it is understood any demolition project would be significantly complicated by the safety concerns around the huge structure. As the Bank Buildings is a listed building, pulling it down would also be unlawful without definitive evidence it cannot be saved. Architectural campaigners could also potentially challenge any move to demolish it in the courts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.