Prince William echoes Duke of Edinburgh in awards ceremony speech

There were echoes of his grandfather in the speech the Duke of Cambridge gave on Monday in front of schoolchildren and teachers, in which he criticised social media for having a negative impact on the health of pupils.

Prince William was attending the first graduation of the eponymously named Prince William Award in Birmingham.

The award scheme employs former military personnel to work with primary school children to help build their confidence and self-belief.

The Duke, who launched the Award last year, spoke about how it helps to build well rounded individuals rather than focus on academic results alone.

It’s a not dissimilar approach to the one his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, took when he launched the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme for teenagers in 1956.