Prince William echoes Duke of Edinburgh in awards ceremony speech
There were echoes of his grandfather in the speech the Duke of Cambridge gave on Monday in front of schoolchildren and teachers, in which he criticised social media for having a negative impact on the health of pupils.
Prince William was attending the first graduation of the eponymously named Prince William Award in Birmingham.
The award scheme employs former military personnel to work with primary school children to help build their confidence and self-belief.
The Duke, who launched the Award last year, spoke about how it helps to build well rounded individuals rather than focus on academic results alone.
It’s a not dissimilar approach to the one his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, took when he launched the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme for teenagers in 1956.
The DofE Award encourages children to participate in voluntary service and use the natural environment to challenge themselves.
More than two million children have completed the scheme in the decades since.
On Monday, in a speech which could have been written by Prince Philip 60 years ago, William said: “Good academic results are, of course important, but strength of character - the confidence to stand up and be counted and the ability to keep going in the face of adversity are essential if young people are to flourish.”
The Prince said social media is also damaging children’s mental health: “They face a level of pressure that previous generations simply did not experience,” he said.
Adding: “I have spoken before about the burden of social media and the sense of being on call 24/7, which can affect everyone's mental well-being.”
The Prince William Award is aimed at children in primary school.
Head teachers speak very highly of the effect it has in pupils - particularly their confidence.
One day, it could grow in size to match the scale of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
Prince William's speech was part of a day of engagements in the West Midlands.