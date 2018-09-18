Putin blames military plane crash on tragic circumstances

He also vowed to boost security for Russian troops stationed in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that “a chain of tragic circumstances” is to be blamed for a military aircraft shot down by a Syrian missile.

The Russian reconnaissance aircraft was shot down by Syrian missile defence over the Mediterranean Sea late on Monday.

The missiles were reportedly targeting Israeli jets nearby. All 15 people onboard are reported dead.

Mr Putin said that the Kremlin will look into circumstances surrounding the crash.

He made his remarks several hours after the Russian Defence Ministry put the blame squarely on Israel for “provoking” the incident.

Mr Putin did not voice his grievances against Israel, but said he supported the Defence Ministry’s statement.

He said Russia will now focus on boosting security for its troops stationed there, saying that these will be “the steps that everyone will notice.