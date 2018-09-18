Rarely seen photographs show aftermath of First World War

Rarely seen photographs showing the destruction of First World War weapons are going on display as part of an exhibition on the aftermath of the conflict. From Armistice Day celebrations in Birmingham and refugees returning to Amiens, France, to treatments for injured servicemen and military equipment being repurposed for civilian use, the images show the fallout from the war and the new world that emerged.

Armistice celebrations in Birmingham Credit: IWM/PA

They are part of an exhibition of more than 130 black and white photographs, documents and objects from the Imperial War Museums’ archives, Renewal: Life after the First World War in Photographs. They include rarely seen photographs including images of 32,000 destroyed German rifles, a shearing machine cutting sword blades in half and the German battleship SMS Bayern sinking at Scapa Flow.

A shearing machine is pictured cutting sword blades in half Credit: IWM/PA

The exhibition at IWM London charts the initial optimism after the end of the First World War. But it also reveals the extent of destruction and dislocation it left behind, and how the promise of rebuilding the world did not always deliver.

German battleship SMS Bayern is pictured as it sinks at Scapa Flow in June 1919 Credit: IWM/PA

While the French city of Ypres which was devastated by the fighting was rebuilt along its medieval lines, in the UK social measures such as “homes fit for heroes” ran out of money. The exhibition also shows the ingenuity employed in helping servicemen injured in the conflict, through plastic surgery and prosthetic limbs.

Patients in Roehampton being taught to use their new artificial limbs Credit: IWM/PA

And it highlights how companies such as aeroplane manufacturers switched tack to survive, in one case initially by bolting wicker chairs inside bombers to develop civil aviation as a peacetime alternative to warplanes.

The finishing touches are put to a cosmetic plate for the disfigured patient it is being made for Credit: IWM/PA