Redundancy package proposed amid Garda reforms review

A redundancy package should be introduced for Garda officers as part of a series of “transformative” changes, an independent review has proposed.

The body which investigates complaints against the force should be given enhanced powers and a new name, the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland said, as part of “sweeping” reforms designed to professionalise an at-times under-fire force.

The Garda has been the subject of a series of critical reports over issues like false breath test figures and missing homicide data.

Commission chair Kathleen O’Toole said: “The people of An Garda Siochana are its greatest resource.

“We have focused on transformative changes that will support those people in serving communities.

“A more effectively managed police service will instil a culture of professionalism, beginning with recruit training and carrying on through the careers of everyone in the organisation.”

Tuesday’s report said a new framework for national security, headed by a national security coordinator, would pool intelligence and information and provide long-term threat assessments.