Renewed call for weight gain guidance for pregnant women

Midwives are being forced to rely on American guidelines when informing women about the amount of weight they should gain in pregnancy, it has emerged. The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said that midwives had to “use their own initiative and refer to American guidance”. The comments come after a new study, published in the journal Diabetologia found that women who put on excessive weight during pregnancy are more likely to have children who are overweight, suffer high blood pressure and insulin resistance – a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Earlier this year the College called for UK guidelines on what constitutes a safe weight gain in pregnancy. The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence is in the process of updating 2010 guidelines. As part of the update, officials are considering whether evidence supports the use of America’s Institutes of Medicine’s guidance on weight gain in pregnancy for the British population. The guidance states that overweight women should gain between 15–25lb in pregnancy and normal weight women should gain 25–35lb.

