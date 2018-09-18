Report on future of Irish policing set to be unveiled

A report detailing the future of policing in Ireland is to be published on Tuesday amid calls for serious reform within the force.

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, which is issuing the report, is headed by chair Kathleen O’Toole and was established by the government in May 2017 to develop a blueprint for the future of the service.

The commission has been tasked with undertaking an independent examination of all aspects of policing in Ireland, including all functions currently carried out by An Garda Siochana as well as diversity in recruitment, appropriate leadership capacity and the culture of policing in Ireland.

Their terms of reference state that they plan to pursue a greater sense of accountability within the force.

“An Garda Siochana has been the subject of significant public controversy over the past decade and continues to be so,” the commission says.

“Concerns remain in relation to the accountability of An Garda Siochana, its leadership and management capacity, and its culture and ethos.”

According to new Commissioner Drew Harris, the reform of An Garda Siochana will not be on the same scale as the RUC’s transition to the PSNI.