US comedian Rob Delaney opens up about son's death in emotional essay

US comedian and actor Rob Delaney has shared a powerful essay about his son’s death.

His two-year-old son Henry died earlier this year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer before his first birthday.

The toddler had undergone surgery to remove a tumour in 2016 but the cancer returned before taking his life in January.

Catastrophe star Delaney explained he had started writing the post as a book for parents of sick children, but decided to stop writing when he saw his son’s last "bad MRI scan", saying he and his family "just wanted to be with him [Henry] around the clock and make sure his final months were happy. And they were."

Sharing a link to the essay on Twitter, the 41-year-old added: "I hope this helps."