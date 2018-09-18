- ITV Report
-
US comedian Rob Delaney opens up about son's death in emotional essay
US comedian and actor Rob Delaney has shared a powerful essay about his son’s death.
His two-year-old son Henry died earlier this year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer before his first birthday.
The toddler had undergone surgery to remove a tumour in 2016 but the cancer returned before taking his life in January.
Catastrophe star Delaney explained he had started writing the post as a book for parents of sick children, but decided to stop writing when he saw his son’s last "bad MRI scan", saying he and his family "just wanted to be with him [Henry] around the clock and make sure his final months were happy. And they were."
Sharing a link to the essay on Twitter, the 41-year-old added: "I hope this helps."
The essay concentrates on the months surrounding his son's initial diagnosis and how he helped Henry deal with his treatment.
He wrote: "I may wish Henry wasn’t in the hospital and it may make me f****** sick that my kids haven’t lived under the same roof for over a year.
"But I’m always, always happy to enter the hospital every morning and see him."
After the surgery to remove Henry’s tumour, Delaney described how he took comfort in the little expressions his gravely ill son would make.
"When he smiles, forget about it.
"A regular baby’s smile is wonderful enough.
"When a sick baby with partial facial paralysis smiles, it’s golden. Especially if it’s my baby."
However, Delaney admitted the ordeal had taken a toll on him and his family.
"Henry’s tracheotomy tube prevents him from speaking, so I haven’t heard him make a peep for over a year.
"My wife recently walked in on me crying and listening to recordings of him babbling, from before his diagnosis and surgery.
"Henry was in the background, probably playing with the dishwasher, and just talking to himself, in fluent baby.
"F****** music, oh my God I want to hear him again.
"Now he has a foam-cuffed tracheotomy tube in his beautiful throat, rendering him mute," he wrote.
Delaney ended the essay saying he couldn't "write that book anymore because our family’s story has a different ending than I’d hoped for.
"Maybe I’ll write a different book in the future, but now my responsibility is to my family and myself as we grieve our beautiful Henry."