Safe NHS staffing bill ‘can’t magically create nurses’

A planned new law to ensure safe staffing levels in the NHS “can’t magically create nurses” in the face of a recruitment crisis, MSPs have heard.

Karen Hedge, national director of Scottish Care which represents independent health and social care providers, said there is a “huge crisis” in staffing currently, leading to payments of up to £1,200 for a night’s agency nurse cover.

“For nurses in particular the vacancy rate is currently sitting at 32%. It can’t continue… 19 care homes have closed this year because they can’t recruit nurses,” she told Holyrood’s Health Committee.

“We’re really, really struggling to recruit staff.

“Because of the 32% vacancy rate for nurses you’ll see there’s a growth in agency nurse provision of 18% in the last year.

“Just because there are more nursing agencies doesn’t mean that there are more nurses. Actually what it means is that some of our providers were having to spend up to £1,200 a night to get a nurse.”

She said the Scottish Government’s Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill is likely to see the care sector lose staff due to how it has been drawn up.