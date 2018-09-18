SAS officers acquitted of negligence over a Brecon Beacons march in which three reservists died

Two SAS servicemen have been acquitted of negligently performing a duty over a march in which three reservists died, after a judge ruled they had no case to answer.

The men, known only as 1A and 1B, denied the allegation that they failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of candidates taking part in the 16-mile march in the Brecon Beacons on July 13, 2013.

Lance Corporal Craig Roberts and L/Cpl Edward Maher were pronounced dead on the Welsh mountain range after suffering heatstroke on July 13 2013.

Corporal James Dunsby died at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital from multiple organ failure more than two weeks later.

1A and 1B, whose identities are protected by an anonymity order, went on trial at the Court Martial Centre in Bulford, Wiltshire, last Monday. The servicemen, who were the safety officers for the march, were acquitted by a five-person board on the direction of Jeff Blackett, Judge Advocate General.