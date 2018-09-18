School inspections do not focus enough on the curriculum, says Ofsted

School inspections have put too much weight on test results, leaving little time for focusing on the curriculum, the Chief Inspector of Schools has said. Commenting on the findings of Ofsted research into the primary and secondary school curriculum, Amanda Spielman denied “advocating a pub-quiz approach to education”. The analysis shows some schools take a knowledge-led approach to their curriculum while others plan around the development of skills. Ofsted argues both are important.

Ms Spielman said: “In the long run, a renewed focus on curriculum should reverse the current incentives that come from inspection being quite so focused on outcomes. “There are some who have suggested that because I have spoken about knowledge in the curriculum, I am advocating a pub-quiz approach to education, perhaps at the expense of developing skills or deeper understanding. This is just not true. “Without doubt, schools need to have a strong relationship with knowledge, particularly around what they want their pupils to know and know how to do.” But she added that school leaders should understand this does not mean the curriculum should be formed from isolated chunks of knowledge identified as necessary for passing a test.

