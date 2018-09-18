Scotland-specific immigration system ‘not justified’ – report

Scotland’s economic situation does not justify having a “very different” migration policy to the rest of the UK, according to a UK-government commissioned report.

The Migration Advisory Committee’s (MAC) study of European Economic Area migration to the UK highlights all devolved administrations want differential immigration but this would be a “political decision”, not economic.

Scottish Ministers want power over migration, arguing migrants are essential to prevent population decline.

The MAC report states: “Although lower migration might lead to population decline, this problem is not something that starts at the Scottish border, some Northern English regions have similar prospects.

“Migration is much less effective at dealing with a rising old age dependency ratio than increases in the pension age.

“Overall, we were not of the view that Scotland’s economic situation is sufficiently different from that of the rest of the UK to justify a very different migration policy.”