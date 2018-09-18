Senior police figures want extra powers to tackle knife crime in capital

Senior police figures are asking the government to give them extra powers to control serious violence across the country.

Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, in charge of London's serious violence taskforce, told ITV News he has asked the Home Office for a new knife crime behaviour order to be created.

The minister for crime, Victoria Atkins, confirmed to ITV News she had received the request and was looking at the proposal “carefully”.

The government is this week coordinating police action to take knives off the streets amid signs that levels of serious violence have “stabilised”.

The alarmingly high numbers of fatal stabbings seen in the first few months of the year were not replicated in the early summer months, though the month of August saw a return to high numbers of fatal stabbings.

Since the creation of the government's serious violence taskforce, Chief Superintendent Adelekan attends every incident. He told us: “My take is this: stabilisation is where we are. We see knife crime in its totality plateauing and actually coming down ever so slightly”.