Shadow chancellor John McDonnell hopes next Labour leader will be a woman

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he is hoping that the next leader of the Labour Party will be a woman. The Labour frontbencher told Mumsnet he was “anxious” about another EU referendum and would much prefer a general election, adding that his party would “keep all options on the table”. Undertaking an hour-long webchat, Mr McDonnell, who has been tipped by some as a possible Labour leader, answered questions on topics ranging from Brexit, Russia and anti-Semitism to allegations of nepotism and de-selections.

Mr McDonnell said the issue around anti-Semitism “should have been handled much more effectively and sooner”, adding that he hoped the party “can move forward on this issue much more constructively”. He also said Labour needed to “build bridges with the Jewish community”. A Labour General Election win, he said, was “achievable”, and added that the party “respects” the EU referendum result.

On Labour’s six Brexit deal tests, he wrote: “If they are not met by whatever Theresa May brings back from Brussels, then we will not vote for the deal. “My view, then, is that we should have a general election because, in a general election, people can not only debate the range of issues in full, they can also select the team that will then negotiate our future position. “If we can’t get a general election, we are keeping the option of another vote – a people’s vote – on the table.”

He added: “We have to somehow bring the country back together again and I think the best way of doing that is to seek to reach a traditional British compromise on the basis of a constructive deal with our EU partners – one that maintains a close and collaborative relationship with the other EU countries that we can build upon. “I believe that our European partners would be up for that sort of co-operative deal.” Mr McDonnell also defended his employment of Jeremy Corbyn’s son Seb, adding: “He was appointed on merit and I regret the level of abuse he’s received just because of his surname… I do not believe that people’s families should be brought into political debate in this way.” He said he was “really worried” about the state of social media, adding: “People seem to think they can say anything on social media often in ways they would never say to your face. I just find we all need to stand back a bit and think hard about how we communicate and the reaction of people to our words. That includes me.”

