Steam engine to return to mainline network

A record breaking steam engine is to return to the mainline rail network. The owner of the 7029 Clun Castle, Vintage Trains Ltd, has been awarded a licence to operate scheduled services by the Office of Rail and Road. Trial services will begin by the end of the year, leading to regular timetabled runs between Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham Snow Hill.

The company eventually wants to expand across the country, to serve destinations such as London, York and Chester. A public share issue has raised more than £850,000 but the aim is to reach £3 million to secure the “enjoyment of steam for years and generations to come”.

Swindon, the birthplace of the Great Western Railway locomotives Credit: PA