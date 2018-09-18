Stormy with gales

A stormy set up in the next 24 hours with gales in places. Storm Ali arrives with Scotland and Northern Ireland baring the brunt. Here damaging gust of 80mph or more and gales with some disruption likely and challenging conditions if travelling. With trees in full leaf/top heavy there'll be some damage to nature as well as infrastructure - and disruption to ferry crossings and flight times as well as potential bridge closures.

Elsewhere a windy day with outbreaks of rain sweeping through central and northern counties. Clearer skies and sunshine will mean it stays a little warmer but staying very windy.