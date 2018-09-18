Swinney urged to ‘listen and learn’ from vote on P1 testing

Educatin Secretary John Swinney needs to call an “immediate halt” to assessments of P1 pupils if Holyrood votes against the controversial tests, opposition politicians have insisted. While Mr Swinney was demonstrating the tests to both politicians and the media in bid to ensure and “accurate and informed debate”, rival parties told the Education Secretary he must “listen and learn” to the result of Wednesday’s vote. With all four opposition parties in the Parliament united against national standardised assessments for P1 pupils, MSPs are expected to vote to bring a halt to them. Such a vote, however, would not be binding on the Scottish Government – with Mr Swinney continuing to stress the “merits of standardised assessments and the benefits they can bring”. The SNP has insisted the Tories – who will lead the debate against P1 testing on Wednesday – were “exploiting these issues for political gain”.

Education Secretary John Swinney Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Meanwhile Mr Swinney argued the tests are “a valuable tool for teachers to identify the next steps in a child’s learning”, adding the “additional information they provide is particularly useful in the early years if we are to continue to close the attainment gap”. The Education Secretary continued: “They are designed to be delivered as part of everyday learning and teaching, they are not high stakes and there is no pass or fail.” But with some teachers claiming the tests have left youngsters aged four and five in tears, the Tories have submitted a motion highlighting these levels of concern and calling on ministers to “halt the tests in P1”. “Parents and teachers are all raising concerns about the way these are being introduced. And the truth is it would be irresponsible not to listen to them.”

Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith said standardised tests could have a “key role” in improving standards in Scotland’s schools – but not in P1. She said: “We will continue to support the introduction of tests in P4, P7 and S3 and will back the Scottish Government in its efforts to do so. “But the SNP needs to rethink its plans for those tests to be introduced in p1 and call an immediate halt. “Parents and teachers are all raising concerns about the way these are being introduced. And the truth is it would be irresponsible not to listen to them.” The Conservative added: “This debate is a chance for the Scottish Parliament to have its say on this matter and it is time the SNP’s bluster on this important issue stops.” Labour meanwhile said the tests were “completely discredited” as it branded the Mr Swinney’s demonstration of them as a “desperate stunt”. Education spokesman Iain Gray hit out, saying: “The idea that civil servants performing the tests to MSPs is in any way equivalent to the pressure felt by a four-year-old sitting them is utter nonsense. “The Scottish Parliament has the opportunity to vote to scrap these tests for primary 1 children. If the SNP government were to ignore such a vote it would simply underline how out of touch ministers are on education.”

