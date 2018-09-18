The building let us all down, Grenfell fire commander tells inquiry

A commander who oversaw the firefighting response within Grenfell Tower has apologised to the bereaved families, telling a public inquiry: “We didn’t let you down, the building let us all down.” Richard Welch, a group manager from Lambeth with 22 years service, was tasked with marshalling dozens of firefighters up the burning block in June last year. He said in a written statement to the Grenfell Tower inquiry that the experience was “Armageddon” and he had thought to himself: “How can this happen in 2017?” By around 4am on the night of the fire, flames had devoured the building and rescue teams were struggling to make it past the 11th floor, the probe heard on Tuesday. However, there were still dozens of residents trapped on the highest levels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Welch told a hearing at Holborn Bars that he was forced to restrict how far firefighters were sent, for their own safety. He had briefly served as the incident commander before realising a more senior officer was present and took on the role of fire sector commander, overseeing the whole building. “I had (breathing apparatus) crews returning from trying to get past, that were in a physical condition which I felt they were very close to losing their own lives,” he said. “At some point – it was probably the hardest decision I ever had to make in my life – I had to draw a line where they were still safe.” At the close of his evidence, Mr Welch made an emotional apology to the bereaved families. “I would just like to say to the families that we are very sorry for the amount of people we lost that night,” he said. “We couldn’t have done any more, we did everything we could. “Every one of us that went into that building was willing to lose our own lives to save your loved ones. “We didn’t let you down, the building let us all down and I’m sorry for your loss.” Grenfell Tower had recently been refurbished and a highly flammable cladding system was installed on its external face. It was judged that the 11th floor to the 15th floor were too dangerous to send crews beyond.

Richard Welch apologises to the bereaved families Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA