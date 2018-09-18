‘Unconsiderate’ sex with partner can be worse than stranger rape, says Germaine Greer

Constant “unconsiderate” sex with a partner can be worse than rape by a stranger, writer Germaine Greer has suggested.

While rape by a stranger is “bloody bad luck”, it does not necessarily force a woman to reassess her whole life in the way that abuse by loved ones can, said Ms Greer.

The Australian feminist writer was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme as part of a round of publicity for her essay On Rape, which has sparked controversy around the world.

She told Today: “I think it is important we don’t diminish the effects of constant unconsiderate use of a woman’s body by the man she loves.

“In some ways, it is worse to be abused and treated without consideration by the people who are at the centre of your life.

“Stranger rape is bloody bad luck, for sure, but it is like being run down by a bus. You don’t have to internalise it and look at the structure of your whole life from that point of view. It is way out there on left field.”