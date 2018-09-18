Venezuelan leader Maduro draws fury over lavish meal

Videos of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro feasting on a steak prepared by a celebrity chef at a time many in his crisis-wracked nation are going hungry is drawing fury from opponents of the embattled socialist leader. Mr Maduro visited the famed Nusr-Et steakhouse in Istanbul when he stopped over briefly in Turkey on the way home from a trip to China to raise badly needed investment. In the videos, he can be seen puffing on a cigar from a personalised box while he and first lady Cilia Flores watch owner Nusret Gokce cutting into a juicy steak with a long knife.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Gokce, a worldwide restaurateur better known by his nickname Salt Bae, posted the videos on his Instagram account seen by some 16 million followers alongside photos of him serving clients like Argentine football legend Diego Maradona and posing as Don Corleone from the Godfather movies. He later deleted the images and a thank you post to Mr Maduro. But by that time the videos had already generated a maelstrom of criticism for Mr Maduro, who was forced to put a lighter spin on the dining experience. Appearing on television on Monday night, Mr Maduro called the meal a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and thanked Mr Gokce for his hospitality, saying he hoped to see him soon in Caracas. Opponents were less forgiving. “While Venezuelans suffer and die of hunger, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia are enjoying themselves at one of the most expensive restaurants in the world,” said Julio Borges, the exiled former president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.