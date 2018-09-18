Vladimir Putin in warning to Israel after Russian military plane downed by Syria

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned Israel against conducting air raids on Syria like the one that led to the downing of a Russian warplane by Syrian air defence missile, killing all 15 aboard. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Mr Putin to express sorrow over the plane’s loss, but insisted Syria bears responsibility for the downing of the Il-20 electronic intelligence plane. The Kremlin said Mr Putin emphasised that the Israeli attack violated Syria’s sovereignty and also breached the Russian-Israeli agreements on avoiding clashes in Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/PA

The Russian leader urged Mr Netanyahu “not to allow such situations in the future”. Mr Netanyahu also offered to dispatch the Israeli air force chief to Moscow to share details and noted the importance of the continuation of security coordination between Israel and Russia.

