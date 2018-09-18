What the papers say – September 18

Brexit brinkmanship, the scale of harm experienced by people online and a stark warning over the threat to children from drug gangs are among a range of stories to make headlines on Tuesday.

Several papers also carry images of the Duchess of Sussex, who is supporting a cookbook by Grenfell Tower community figures, and scenes from Burberry’s London Fashion Week show.

European Union diplomats have predicted the UK Government will capitulate to Brussels’ demands when it faces its “darkest hour” over the prospect of no Brexit deal, The Guardian reports.