Prince William to visit Africa to promote fight against illegal wildlife trade

The duke will visit three African countries during a seven-day tour this month. Credit: PA

The Duke of Cambridge will visit troops from the Irish Guards during a trip to Africa to promote a major conference in London which is targeting the illegal wildlife trade. Prince William will tour Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya during a seven-day visit beginning on September 24, in his role as president of umbrella organisation United for Wildlife and conservation body Tusk Trust. Kensington Palace said the visit is a private working trip but it will include a number of official events at the request of the Government.

In Kenya the duke will visit the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battlegroup, which includes an infantry company from the Kenyan army, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya. William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, will learn how British and Kenyan troops are working together to improve performance on operations. He will also visit Dar es Salaam’s port in Tanzania where he will learn more about the work the country is doing to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

