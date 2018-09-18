Winds of 80mph forecast as Storm Ali heads for Scotland

High winds are expected to bring large waves. Credit: PA

Winds of 80mph could hit parts of Scotland putting lives at risk as Storm Ali sweeps across the country, forecasters have warned. The Met Office has issued alerts warning of "danger to life" with an amber warning in place for central and southern Scotland, Strathclyde, Tayside and Fife while the rest of the country is covered by a yellow alert. Forecasters warn that Storm Ali, the first named storm of the season, is expected to bring a very windy spell of weather with gusts of 65-75 mph inland and up to 80mph at times, particularly on high ground and in coastal areas.

They said flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life, while there will probably be some damage to buildings. Travel is likely to be disrupted while there may also be power cuts. Met office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "The whole of Scotland is affected to a greater or lesser extent. "The amber warning covers central Scotland and up the east coast as far as Aberdeen, southern Scotland and up the west coast as far as Oban. "It’s going to be particularly windy and the impact we would expect would be flying debris, and with trees still in full leaf they are more vulnerable to toppling."

A man photographs a huge wave on the seafront at Porthcawl, Wales. Credit: PA