Arrest made after death in Glasgow

A man has been arrested and charged after another man died in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a house in Durno Path, Easterhouse, at around 6.50pm on Monday where two men, aged 38 and 48, were found seriously injured.

The 38 year-old man, Ronald Pattison of Carriden Place, Glasgow, died a short time later.

The 48-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police said he has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Pattison’s death and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.