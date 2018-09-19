Caravan blown off cliff in Ireland with woman inside

A caravan has blown off a cliff with a woman inside as high winds from Storm Ali batter the west of Ireland.

Police and emergency services are at the scene. The woman is believed to be aged in her fifties.

Rescuers attended at Claddaghduff, Co Galway, on Wednesday morning.

A total of 55,000 homes and businesses, mainly in the south-west of Ireland, have been left without power due to the bad weather, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said.

Forecasters have issued a Status Orange wind warning for more than half the country due to the storm.