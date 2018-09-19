CCTV shows moment ‘disgruntled clubber storms dance floor in his car’

From a camera inside the club, the vehicle’s front lights can be seen getting closer and closer as dancers mingle, unaware the Suzuki is hurtling towards them.

CCTV footage appears to show the vehicle coursing down an alleyway packed with clubbers before later ploughing into the venue itself.

Jurors in the trial of 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul have been shown the incident in which he is alleged to have sought his vengeance at Blake’s nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, by driving his Suzuki Vitara past bouncers and into revellers on the dance floor.

Footage has been released of the moment a clubber allegedly attempted to storm his way back into a venue he had been thrown out of by charging his car into the premises.

One man can then be seen spread-eagled on the bonnet, swept off his feet as the Suzuki rams into him from behind.

Others are seen fleeing to safety as security guards appear in hot pursuit of the car, shortly before midnight on Saturday March 17 this year.

The car can be seen reversing, its registration plate hanging off at an angle, as patrons stagger to get to their feet.

Some clubbers can be seen appearing to swarm the vehicle and showering it with a volley of thumps, while others look visibly distressed in the corner of the nightclub.

Abdul is on trial at Maidstone Crown Court for attempted murder over the incident which left eight people injured.

The court heard he had been ejected from the venue at around 11.40pm for being too drunk.

His trial was told that while in a rage and acting aggressively, he threatened bouncers, telling doorman Peter Muro: “If I can’t come in I’m going to come back and shut this place down and kill you guys.”

Abdul returned in his vehicle around 10 minutes later and drove “at speed” down a narrow alleyway by the side of the club, with door staff and clubbers jumping or being pulled out of the way, prosecutor Simon Taylor said.

The alleyway housed a marquee attached to the club with a dance floor and DJ booth, and it was filled with revellers there to see grime rapper Giggs.

Abdul, of Deptford, south-east London, accepts he was the driver of the vehicle and has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, jurors heard.

But he denies two counts of attempting to murder persons in the vicinity of the club and an alternative charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also denies two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent relating to cameraman Pierre Jermaine Joseph and clubber Katie Wells, who suffered a broken shin and fractured pelvis respectively.

The final prosecution witnesses were heard on Wednesday before the defendant began giving evidence, which he will continue on Thursday.