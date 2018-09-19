Court to hear challenge to decision to prosecute woman over abortion pills

The High Court in Belfast is set to hear a legal challenge to a decision to prosecute a woman who obtained abortion pills for her teenage daughter.

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.

Abortion is illegal except where a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious danger to her mental or physical health.

In June, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of the region’s abortion law.

But a majority of judges said the existing law was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.

The mother is now challenging the decision to prosecute her over allegations she obtained abortifacient medication for her 15-year-old daughter who was pregnant.

The case involving the woman, who cannot be named to ensure her daughter’s anonymity, is known as JR76.

She is supported by Amnesty International and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commissioner who are both intervenors in the case.

The High Court in Belfast to set to hear the case on Thursday.

It is expected to be heard over two days.

Grainne Teggart, of Amnesty International, said the experience has been devastating for the woman and her family.