Cuadrilla gets go-ahead to frack second well at Lancashire site

Energy company Cuadrilla has received the final go-ahead from the Government to frack a second exploration well at a site in Lancashire.

The shale firm has already been given the green light by ministers for fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, at the first well it has drilled at the Preston New Road site, and has planning and environmental permits in place for both wells.

Francis Egan, chief executive of Cuadrilla, said: “We are delighted to receive this consent.

“We are currently completing works on site in readiness to start hydraulically fracturing both wells in the next few weeks.”