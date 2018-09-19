Danish bank CEO quits amid money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Denmark’s largest bank has resigned amid findings of possible money laundering. Thomas Borgen stepped down as an internal report into allegations of massive money laundering via Danske Bank’s Estonian branch showed that “the vast majority” of transactions “have been found to be suspicious”. Danske Bank commissioned the probe last year after reports of dirty money flowing through its Baltic subsidiary including from family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The findings published on Wednesday show that some 200 billion euros (£177 billion) moved through its unit in Estonia. “Overall, we expect a significant part of the payments to be suspicious,” the report said. Mr Borgen said: “Danske Bank has not lived up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering in Estonia. I regret that deeply.” He said that despite being cleared personally by the report “I think the right thing for all parties is that I resign”. Danske Bank said the probe “has analysed a total of some 6,200 customers found to have hit the most risk indicators. Of these, the vast majority have been found to be suspicious”.

