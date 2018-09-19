Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze at empty Birmingham cinema

Images showed smoke pouring from the roof of the building, which opened as a cinema in the 1930s.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue service (WMFRS) said about 50 firefighters had been tackling the “severe” blaze that engulfed the Royalty Cinema in Harborne in the early hours of Wednesday.

A large fire has torn through an empty Art Deco cinema in Birmingham.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

WMFRS said it had a number of crews to the scene before raising the number of pumps to eight.

The fire service said at around 4.10am that the fire had been brought under control, but warned locals that there was still a lot of smoke and advised them to keep windows and doors closed.

The High Street in Harborne was closed while crews worked at the scene.