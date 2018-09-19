Dual-nationals told to avoid Iran over risk they will be arbitrarily detained

Britons with dual Iranian nationality have been told to avoid all but essential travel to Iran because of an increased risk they will be “arbitrarily detained” by its hardline Islamic regime. The Foreign Office said Jeremy Hunt had taken the decision to heighten the warning against unnecessary visits to the Middle Eastern country because of the risks “we have seen all too sadly in a number of cases”. Tehran continues to hold a British-Iranian charity worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in prison after convicting her of spying, which she denies. Mr Hunt has previously vowed to leave “no stone unturned” in his efforts to secure her release.

An FCO spokeswoman said: “The Foreign Secretary has taken the decision to advise against all but essential travel by UK-Iranian dual nationals to Iran. “British citizens who also hold Iranian nationality face risks if they travel to Iran, as we have seen all too sadly in a number of cases. “The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality so if a dual national is detained our ability to provide support is extremely limited.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime.

