DUP MP Ian Paisley awaits outcome of recall petition

Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley has a nervous wait to find out whether his constituents have chosen to unseat him ahead of a midnight count in Westminster’s first ever recall petition.

Polling centres where people of North Antrim have had the opportunity to decide Mr Paisley’s fate over the last six weeks closed at 5pm on Wednesday.

The petition device, created following the Westminster expenses scandal, was triggered after Mr Paisley was banned from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days for failing to declare two 2013 family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

A parliamentary watchdog found in August that a year after the luxury holidays, Mr Paisley lobbied then prime minister David Cameron not to support a UN probe into alleged Sri Lankan human rights abuses.

If 10% of the electorate sign the recall petition, 7,543 voters, Mr Paisley will automatically lose his seat and a by-election will be called.