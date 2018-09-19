Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to celebrate European ties as UK prepares for Brexit

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will celebrate the ties between Scotland and the continent as the UK prepares to leave the EU, organisers have announced. Franz Ferdinand and Capercaillie are among the Scottish bands performing while the street party will feature acts such as French performance artists Compagnie Transe Express. Youngsters will play a part in the festivities to mark Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 drawing to a close. The three-day festival opens on December 30 with the traditional torchlight procession, which sees a river of light weave its way through the heart of the city before culminating in a “stunning” visual moment in Holyrood Park where the procession will form the outline of Scotland lit by torches.

Ceilidh dancing on the Royal Mile during Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Young pipe and drum bands will lead the procession and giant wicker sculptures created by young people through the #ScotArt project will form a heart at the centre of it. On December 31, bands, DJs, street performers, dancers, acrobats, disco divas and fire eaters from Scotland and mainland Europe will be performing at the street party, which starts at 7.30pm. There will be music across three stages, with Gerry Cinnamon headlining the Waverley stage, Judge Jules headlining the DJ stage in Castle Street, and Elephant Sessions on stage in South St David Street. Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens at the foot of Castle Rock, supported by Metronomy and Free Love, while some of the country’s top ceilidh bands will play at Ceilidh under the Castle.

