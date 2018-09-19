‘Extremely fortunate’ no deaths in ‘anti-Muslim car attack’ outside mosque

It is “extremely fortunate” no-one died after a car hit a group of worshippers outside a mosque in an apparent anti-Muslim attack, a senior officer has said. Three people were struck by the vehicle outside the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini Islamic centre in Cricklewood, north-west London, following a late-night lecture. Two men in their 20s suffered minor injuries and a man in his 50s is in hospital with a serious leg injury, Scotland Yard said.

Mosque incident Credit: PA Graphics

The occupants of the car hurled anti-Muslim insults and abuse before driving at a group leaving the Islamic centre on Oxgate Lane, by Edgware Road, at around 12.30am on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said. The occupants, three men and a woman in their mid-20s, confronted worshippers after being told to leave a private car park by security some minutes earlier. They are said to have been drinking, taking drugs, and behaving antisocially.

The Hussaini Association in Oxgate Lane, Cricklewood Credit: John Stillwell/PA