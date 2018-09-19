French magazine loses appeal against damages over pictures of topless Kate

France’s Closer magazine has been told it will have to pay damages of 90,000 euros for publishing topless pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge, after an appeals court upheld an earlier ruling.

The celebrity publication, which is separate from the UK’s Closer magazine, had been ordered to pay the large sum to the Cambridges, during a judgment made last September, for breaching Kate’s privacy.

The judgment followed the trial of six defendants who were all convicted of charges relating to the taking and publication of the photographs of the duchess sunbathing.