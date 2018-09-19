Gang jailed over supplying £1.72m of drugs

Four men who admitted being involved in supplying more than £1.72 million worth of drugs have been jailed.

Robert Wright, 55; Terrence Connelly, 31; Brian McCulley, 39; and Peter Ewing, 53, were caught with “significant quantities” of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin following a police surveillance operation.

Police arrested McCulley and Ewing after they were seen leaving a yard in the Dennistoun area of Glasgow on December 13, 2017.

Prosecutors said officers found 18kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of £170,000 and 20kg of cannabis resin worth £56,000 in the vehicle.

Wright was later spotted near the yard and arrested.

Later the same day officers followed Connelly when they saw him entering the same yard and found him in a shipping container with white powder on the floor. He was arrested.