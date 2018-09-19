Girl allegedly murdered by father ‘yelled stop it, daddy’

The mother of an eight-year-old girl has told a murder trial how the youngster shouted “stop it daddy” moments before she was dragged into her father’s bungalow and stabbed to death.

Tracey Taundry told jurors her ex-partner William Billingham held a knife to her throat – and then took hold of their daughter by the coat as she called out for her mother.

Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, near Walsall, denies murdering daughter Mylee at his home and making a threat to kill Miss Taundry as she arrived to collect the primary school pupil.

On the second day of a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Miss Taundry told how she slipped as Mylee was “grabbed” by Billingham on the night of Saturday January 20 this year.

Giving evidence to the 55-year-old’s trial, Miss Taundry said she heard a “tink” near Billingham’s front door-step and then spotted a knife as she waited for Mylee to fetch a bag.

Miss Taundry told a jury of eight women and four men: “He said ‘I’m going to kill you’. He had a knife to my neck. I started running backwards, away from the house… I slipped.”

Asked where Mylee was at the time she slipped, Miss Taundry, who could be heard sobbing behind a screen shielding the witness box, added: “She was standing on the drain outside the front door, just to the side.

“She was crying, she was upset and she was shouting ‘mummy, stop it daddy… mummy’.