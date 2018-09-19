Gove calls for world to save wildlife like it came together on climate change

The world needs to show the same ambition as it has on climate change to protect global wildlife, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said. Speaking ahead of an international conference on tackling the illegal wildlife trade in London in October, Mr Gove said the loss of species was “a massive global problem” for both nature and humans. He said illegal fishing, competition for resources, intensive farming and climate change were all eroding habitats. And he warned: “Illegal wildlife trade is one of the biggest threats not just to biodiversity on this planet but to the stability and chance of progress in the developing world.

“Every day hundreds of special, precious, iconic species are slaughtered in pursuit of greed, and we need to take collective action. “Countries in the developing world have said to Britain that we have a key role as a leader, a convener in bringing nations both where animals are facing devastating pressures and also bringing together countries where there is still a demand for this trade. “It’s only by acting together we can safeguard natural life on this planet.” The conference will look at species such as rhinos, elephants, pangolins and threatened trees exploited for timber, and will build momentum towards meetings in the next two years on protecting the world’s nature. Mr Gove acknowledged there was much more to do to safeguard the UK’s wildlife, with more than half of species seeing declines in recent decades. But he insisted the Government was taking steps in the new Agriculture Bill, which paves the way for paying farmers for “public goods” such as protecting wildlife, and in its 25-year environment plan to reverse the problem. He also said ministers were also taking action to help on the international stage, such as legislation to curb the ivory trade.

Zac Goldsmith, who is acting as champion of next month’s Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London, joined Michael Gove to pose with the Tusk Trust rhino statues Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

“Just as we’ve got together to take on the challenge of climate change, we need to get together to take on the challenge of making sure we have our wildlife, flora and fauna protected and habitats enhanced,” he said. “The world, collectively, has taken action in order to set ambitious goals to deal with climate change, and I think we need to show a similar level of ambition when it comes to making sure we safeguard wildlife and biodiversity.” He promised new funding from the UK Government would be announced at the illegal wildlife trade conference, which is the fourth such event since 2014 and the largest so far. Mr Gove was joined by MP Zac Goldsmith, who is playing a role as champion of the conference, to pose with rhino sculptures which have been painted by artists including the Chapman Brothers, Zhang Huan and Ronnie Wood. The rhinos are part of a London-wide installation by wildlife charity Tusk, which highlights the severe threat they face from poaching, and will be auctioned to support the charity’s work on rhinos in Africa.

