Grenfell officer’s worry over ‘stay put’ advice not acknowledged, inquiry told

A fire officer at Grenfell Tower realised “immediately” that residents should not be advised to stay put, but his concerns went unacknowledged by superiors, an inquiry has heard. Norman Harrison, a watch manager from Wembley with 25 years’ experience, claimed he told senior managers in a “very direct and unequivocal” manner that an evacuation was needed. Giving evidence at the inquiry into the blaze, he said his assessment was made at around 1.50am on June 14 last year, around an hour before the strategy was ditched. The London Fire Brigade has been criticised for initially telling residents to remain in their flats despite the speed and ferocity of the inferno’s spread.

High-rise blocks should be designed so flames are contained with their flat of origin, meaning it is safer for tenants to remain inside – but this did not happen at Grenfell Tower. Mr Harrison told a hearing at Holborn Bars on Wednesday that he approached a cluster of senior officers at a command unit vehicle and made his voice “impossible” to ignore. However, the group, which was said to include group manager Richard Welch, offered no response “at all”, the inquiry heard. Mr Harrison said: “I was truly shocked at such a severe fire over so many floors. “Immediately I knew that stay-put policy should no longer apply in this building, because the stay-put policy is predicated upon the assumption that someone can stay in their flat, safe, from the one compartment that is alight somewhere in the building and they’re not going to be affected by the fire, either flames, heat or smoke. “I could see that just didn’t apply here any more.” His written statement described how the intensity of the fire on the external face of Grenfell Tower reminded him “of the surface of the sun”. Mr Harrison said he knew from previous experience that each flat would be designed to withstand flames for 60 minutes – but he estimated it would take six hours to reach the top floor. He became “extremely concerned” for both residents and colleagues, his statement said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.