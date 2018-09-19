Health Minister faces calls for further cervical cancer scandal inquiry

Ireland’s Minister for Health Simon Harris has faced calls in parliament for a further inquiry into the Cervicalcheck scandal. Political opponents made statements on the Scoping Inquiry into the Cervicalcheck screening Programme since reviewing a report into the issue. The review into a cervical cancer scandal in Ireland by UK health expert Dr Gabriel Scally found there were “serious gaps” in governance and expertise and failure across the whole system of a cervical screening programme.

Dr Gabriel Scally holds a copy of the Report of the Scoping Inquiry Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The CervicalCheck scandal saw 221 women with cervical cancer not informed that smear test results showing them to be clear were inaccurate, and that revised test results were kept from them. Eighteen women have since died. Dr Scally said he believed there was no need for a commission of investigation, which some representatives claimed on Wednesday was Dr Scally overstretching his brief. He has made 50 recommendations, which the Irish government has accepted in full. Mr Harris said that work is already under way to begin implementing the recommendations. He said: “I plan to implement in full a new patient safety council, with core values, such as openness and honesty to rebuild trust in doctors. “The committee includes representatives from families affected which meets weekly, and will oversee and direct all 50 implementations. “I believe a vast amount in the medical profession hold these core values dear, the entire range of dedicated medical staff is one of our key assets, but there are failing that must be addressed. “The government is committed to the cervical check screening programme and breast check, we know that screening saves lives. “A well organised screening program can bring us very close to eliminating this disease.”

Dr Gabriel Scally Credit: Brian Lawless/PA