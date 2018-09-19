High gluten diet in pregnancy linked to child’s type 1 diabetes risk

Women who have a diet high in gluten during pregnancy could increase the risk of their children suffering from diabetes, a study suggests. Having a high gluten diet during pregnancy can lead to an increased risk of type 1 diabetes among children, according to a study of tens of thousands of women. Previous studies among animals have shown a gluten-free maternal diet during pregnancy almost “completely prevented” type 1 diabetes among offspring, experts said.

The team of international researchers set out to examine whether a similar effect was found in humans. The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), examined data on more than 63,000 pregnant women from Denmark. The women, who were enrolled into the Danish National Birth Cohort between January 1996 and October 2002, completed a food frequency questionnaire when they were 25 weeks pregnant, which measured the amount of gluten they consumed. Common foods that contain gluten include bread, pasta and cereal. The participants were followed up until 2016 to track the development of type 1 diabetes among their children.

Bread is a source of gluten Credit: David Jones/PA